Bài hát về quả trứng "Humpty Dumpty" quen thuộc với hàng triệu trẻ em thì ra không liên quan gì đến... quả trứng: Câu chuyện đằng sau bất ngờ hơn nhiều

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall

All the king's horses and all the king's men

Couldn't put Humpty together again

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall

All the king's horses and all the king's men

Couldn't put Humpty together again

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall

All the king's horses and all the king's men

Couldn't put Humpty together again.