Mừng tuổi mới rực rỡ, Diệu Nhi táo bạo khoe vai trần

Nhân dịp sinh nhật, Diệu Nhi thực hiện một bộ ảnh mới như món quà dành tặng những khán giả đã đồng hành cùng mình trong suốt thời gian qua. Bên cạnh những mẫu váy theo tông hồng yêu thích, nữ diễn viên còn lựa chọn các thiết kế táo bạo, khoe trọn vai trần nõn nà cùng đôi chân thon thả.

Mới đây, Diệu Nhi gây chú ý khi góp mặt trong bộ phim "Thoát ế". Đây là phiên bản điện ảnh của sitcom "Chiến dịch chống ế" với màn thay đổi gần như hoàn toàn dàn diễn viên chính trừ Diệu Nhi.

Cũng ngay sau buổi họp báo công bố phim "Thoát ế", Diệu Nhi bị fan "đánh úp", tổ chức sinh nhật bất ngờ. Không chỉ chuẩn bị bánh kem và quà tặng, khán giả còn "tân trang" lại xe của nữ diễn viên bằng bong bóng. Chứng kiến tình cảm của người hâm mộ, nữ diễn viên không kiềm nổi sự xúc động và bật khóc.

@media screen and (max-width: 760px) { .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-wrap: wrap; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf { margin-bottom: 5px; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf a { display: block; width: 100%; height: 100%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; width: calc(40.67% - 5px); } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top { display: none; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot { height: 100%; display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a { height: calc((100% - 10px) / 3); display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right { width: 59.33%; display: flex; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top { display: none; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot { height: 100%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .PhotoCMS_Caption { background-color: #ffffff; padding: 20px 0; display: none; } } @media screen and (min-width: 760px) { .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf { display: none; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; width: 66.23%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top { height: 66.13%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot { height: calc(33.87% - 10px); display: flex; flex-direction: row; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a { width: calc((100% - 10px) / 2); display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right { width: calc(33.77% - 10px); display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top { height: 32.26%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot { height: calc(67.74% - 10px); } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .PhotoCMS_Caption { background-color: #ffffff; padding: 20px 0; } }

Bước sang tuổi 29, Diệu Nhi được công chúng ghi nhận bởi khả năng diễn xuất cùng những thành tích sự nghiệp sau nhiều năm nỗ lực cố gắng. Bên cạnh đó, cô còn rất được săn đón bởi các gameshow truyền hình nhờ lối nói chuyện duyên dáng, thu hút. Ngoài bộ phim "Thoát ế", Diệu Nhi còn đang ấp ủ một dự án cá nhân khác và chuẩn bị tiết lộ với khán giả.

Diệu Nhi cho biết vì dịch Covid-19 nên công việc của cô bị ảnh hưởng khá nhiều. Lịch quay phim, sự kiện đều phải tạm dời hoặc huỷ. Tuy nhiên, việc phải cách ly xã hội cũng là dịp để nữ diễn viên có thêm thời gian dành cho gia đình – điều mà trước đây cô không có cơ hội thực hiện vì lịch trình bận rộn.