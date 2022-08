Ví dụ như: Was it a cat I saw? Yo-no-na-ka, ho-ka-ho-ka na-no-yo (Japanese for "the world is a warm place"). Może jutro ta dama da tortu jeżom (Polish for "maybe tomorrow that lady will give a cake to the hedgehogs"). Share a palindrome in any language, and give it a backstory.

Genghis Khan with an F1 race car. George Washington with a SuperSoaker. Emperor Nero with a toaster. Leonardo da Vinci with a Furby. If you could give any historical figure any piece of technology, who and what would it be, and why do you think they'd work so well together?