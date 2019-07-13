Khu vườn sân thượng xanh tươi với đủ loại rau quả sạch của cô gái 9x ở TP. HCM

Khoảng sân thượng bé xinh của cô gái sinh năm 1992 quanh năm phủ kín rau quả sạch. Nhìn những loại rau quả do chính tay Ngọc trồng, nhiều người cảm thấy khâm phục. Bởi phải yêu lắm ngôi nhà của mình, yêu thích trồng cây, làm vườn mới có thể dành thời gian tìm hiểu, tích cóp kinh nghiệm từng ngày để sở hữu khu vườn đẹp đến như vậy.



Khoảng sân thượng được thiết kế quy củ, đẹp mắt.

Các loại cây trái được trồng luôn tươi tốt.

Cô gái 9X yêu thích trồng rau quả sạch.

Vốn sinh ra và lớn lên ở vùng quê thuộc tỉnh Bình Dương, từ khi còn bé, Ngọc được sống trong ngôi nhà có khu vườn rộng. Tình yêu cây, yêu thích chăm sóc các loại rau quả, hoa được nhen nhóm từ thuở ấy. Sau này khi lên TP HCM sống và làm việc, vì công việc có phần khô khan khiến cô gái nhớ nhung về thiên nhiên, về cây cối, về khoảng trời xanh trong của tuổi thơ. Đó cũng chính là lý do Ngọc quyết định làm vườn trên sân thượng.

Cô gái đảm đang tâm sự: "Lúc bắt đầu mình không biết gì cả, mua đất sạch đóng bao ngoài hàng về trồng rồi tưới nước, cây cứ còi và vàng úa. Rồi mình quyết định lên mạng tìm hiểu, tham gia vào các nhóm trồng trọt rồi từ đó rút kinh nghiệm dần. Sau này thì biết được giá thể bán bên ngoài không đủ để cây phát triển khỏe mạnh được nên mình đã mua thêm đất thịt và phân hữu cơ để thêm vào. Cùng với việc bón phân định kỳ, chăm sóc cắt tỉa cũng như canh trồng đúng mùa vụ, từ đó mình mới có rau ăn".

Giàn bí trĩu quả.

Những góc xanh tưới mướt mắt trên khoảng sân thượng nhỏ xinh.

Để trồng được các loại rau xanh tốt, Ngọc chú trọng việc trộn đất thịt, phân hữu cơ hoai mục và tro trấu hun theo tỉ lệ 1:1:0,5. Đôi lúc vì bận, cô gái chỉ đổ phân bò lên đất thịt, rắc chút Tricoderma, tưới ẩm và đậy lại đợi khi phân hoai mục thì trồng cây. Phân bón thường được bón định kỳ khoảng 15 ngày 1 lần. Với đất tốt, Ngọc thường bón 20 - 30 ngày/ lần.



Vì trồng rau quả sạch nên Ngọc thường chọn cách bắt sâu trực tiếp bằng tay. Nếu tình trạng quá nặng, cô gái sẽ can thiệp bằng cách dùng chế phẩm sinh học từ 1 - 2 lần. Để phòng tránh sâu bệnh, cô gái chia sẻ: "Mình thường trồng đúng vụ hoặc luân phiên thay đổi các loại cây trồng. Với sâu bệnh hại, mình không can thiệp quá nhiều, cùng lắm chỉ 1 - 2 lần chế phẩm sinh học. Nếu tình trạng không được cải thiện, mình cho là vị trí đó, loại đất đó hay thời điểm đó không thích hợp trồng loại cây ấy. Mình sẽ loại bỏ cây và trông cây khác, tự nhiên luôn có chọn lọc và mình tôn trọng điều đó".

Trồng đúng vụ thì thời tiết thích hợp sẽ khiến cây phát triển khỏe mạnh và cho năng suất cao.

Theo kinh nghiệm trồng cây, làm vườn của Ngọc, để đạt năng suất tốt cần chú ý yếu tố đất và thời tiết. Đất giàu mùn hữu cơ, tơi xốp và giàu sinh vật cũng như vi sinh vật là môi trường lý tưởng cho mọi loại cây. Trồng đúng vụ thì thời tiết thích hợp sẽ khiến cây phát triển khỏe mạnh và cho năng suất cao.



Ngoài ra trồng đúng vị trí cũng cần được lưu ý. Ví như rau dền, rau muống, mướp đắng cần rất nhiều giờ nắng trong ngày, nếu trồng chúng ở những nơi có ít nắng chúng sẽ không phát triển tốt và năng suất cũng sẽ kém. Ngược lại các loại cây ưa bóng như lá lốt, rau ngót, ngò gai... thì ưa bóng.

Mướp đắng.

Bên cạnh rau quả sạch, cô gái còn trồng thêm các loại hoa giúp khu vườn trên sân thượng thêm sinh động, ngát hương.

Các loại hoa điểm tô cho không gian sân thượng thêm rực rỡ.

Khu vườn trên cao của cô gái trẻ khiến nhiều người ao ước, học tập. Từ kinh nghiệm chăm sóc rau quả đến cách bố trí, phân chia các khu vực chức năng hợp lý. Nhờ vậy, không gian trên cao của gia đình không chỉ là nơi để trồng rau quả sạch mà còn giúp cô gái thư giãn, cảm thấy yêu đời hơn sau mỗi ngày làm việc vất vả.



