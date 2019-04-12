Sáp tẩy trang đúng là sản phẩm “quốc dân” với nhiều ưu điểm đánh bật cả nước lẫn dầu tẩy trang truyền thống

Đối với các cô nàng hay makeup đậm hoặc thường sử dụng những sản phẩm chống nước thì tẩy trang là bước vô cùng quan trọng. Hiện nay có rất nhiều sản phẩm tẩy trang như nước tẩy trang, dầu tẩy trang và sáp tẩy trang. Trong đó, sáp tẩy trang là một sản phẩm tẩy trang mới đang làm mưa làm gió trên thị trường làm đẹp hiện nay. Nó gần như đánh bật các sản phẩm khác nhờ vào tác dụng tuyệt vời gấp nhiều lần mà nó mang lại. Vậy chúng ta hãy cùng khám phá xem sáp tẩy trang có những công dụng gì tuyệt vời hơn những sản phẩm khác.



I. So sánh 3 loại tẩy trang thông dụng nhất

Từ bảng trên, ta có thể nhận biết được ưu và nhược điểm của từng loại tẩy trang và dễ dàng phân biệt về mức độ làm sạch của chúng.

Nước tẩy trang với tính năng làm sạch da nhẹ nhàng, dễ sử dụng, phù hợp với những cô nàng mới bắt đầu trang điểm hoặc có xu hướng makeup nhẹ nhàng. Nhược điểm của loại tẩy trang này là khó sạch được các sản phẩm mascara và makeup chống nước hay son lì và các sản phẩm có độ bám màu lâu. Các nàng cần sử dụng thêm một số các sản phẩm tẩy trang khác dành riêng cho mắt, hay môi.

Dầu tẩy trang có khả năng làm sạch da rất tốt và hiệu quả. Các nàng chỉ cần đổ dầu ra tay, thoa lên mặt và tiến hành massage theo hình vòng tròn là làn da của bạn sẽ được làm sạch từ sâu bên trong. Lớp kem nền, phấn phủ hay bụi bẩn đều được cuốn trôi đi một cách sạch sẽ nhất kể cả mascara và makeup chống nước đều không phải đối thủ của loại tẩy trang này. Các nàng không phải sử dụng bông tẩy trang, tuy nhiên yêu cầu nhũ hóa kỹ lưỡng và cần dùng thêm sữa rửa mặt để làm sạch triệt để. Một điểm trừ là với thiết kế dạng lỏng nên nó có thể bị đổ khi mang theo đi du lịch, công tác xa đặc biệt là khi di chuyển bằng máy bay. Ngoài ra, một số loại dầu có thể khiến da bị nổi mụn.



Khi nghe đến nhược điểm của 2 sản phẩm tẩy trang trên, hẳn các nàng cũng có một vài phần ngao ngán, vậy sản phẩm nào vừa có thể làm sạch sâu lại vừa tiện lợi, không lích kích? Câu trả lời là sáp tẩy trang, đây chính là giải pháp. Sáp tẩy trang mang đầy đủ tính năng của dầu tẩy trang. Thêm vào đó, với kết cấu dạng sáp, các nàng chỉ việc cho ra tay và xoa đều để sáp tan thành dầu và bôi lên da. Sau đó massage nhẹ nhàng để làm sạch lớp trang điểm. Các nàng cũng có thể dễ dàng mang sáp tẩy trang đi du lịch hay công tác mà không sợ bị đổ ra ngoài.



Nhưng chẳng có sản phẩm nào hoàn hảo 100% cả, đối với sáp tẩy trang, các nàng vẫn cần rửa lại bằng sữa rửa mặt để làm sạch lượng dầu thừa còn sót lại trên da. Ngoài ra, việc thường xuyên dùng tay lấy sáp có thể làm lây lan vi khuẩn, bạn nên dùng thêm thìa nhựa để đảm bảo vệ sinh.

Dẫu có một vài nhược điểm nho nhỏ, nhưng rõ ràng sáp tẩy trang đem lại nhiều tiện lợi mà cả dầu lẫn nước tẩy trang truyền thống không thể làm được. Nếu vẫn không tin thì bạn hãy thử một lần dùng sáp tẩy trang và bạn sẽ mê đắm em nó ngay lập tức. Dưới đây là một số sản phẩm phổ biến được rất nhiều beauty blogger yêu thích mà bạn có thể tham khảo.



II. Một số loại sáp tẩy trang phổ biến



Bên cạnh Soko Glam và The Klog, Then In Met You là thương hiệu mỹ phẩm được chuyên gia chăm sóc da nổi tiếng – Charlotte Cho sáng lập ra. Chính vì lẽ đó, dù mới ra mắt chưa lâu nhưng loại sáp tẩy trang này đã được đông đảo các tín đồ làm đẹp quan tâm.

Sáp tẩy trang Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm - một trong những sáp tẩy trang đến từ Hàn Quốc được rất nhiều bạn trẻ yêu thích và tin dùng. Đây là tẩy trang dạng sáp, nhưng kết cấu lại khá mềm và dễ nhũ hóa. Nó có thể tẩy hết các loại kem nền, kem chống nắng, phấn trang điểm hay các sản phẩm cứng đầu như mascara và eyeliner. Sản phẩm chia thành nhiều phiên bản tùy vào từng loại da: Màu xanh lá (da dầu, da hỗn hợp); màu tím (da nhạy cảm); màu vàng (da khô); màu hồng (da thường).

Đây là một trong những thương hiệu skincare vô cùng nổi tiếng với chất lượng sản phẩm tốt và độ tin cậy cao. Bất cứ một sản phẩm nào của Clinique cũng được kiểm tra kĩ càng trước khi đưa ra thị trường tiêu thụ nên uy tín của nó được đảm bảo và kiểm chứng qua rất nhiều sản phẩm. Chính vì vậy khi hãng cho ra mắt sản phẩm sáp tẩy trang Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm đã được rất nhiều người đón nhận. Sản phẩm cũng được đánh giá cao vì khả năng tẩy trang tốt, làm sạch những món mỹ phẩm cứng đầu.

Ngay khi vừa ra mắt, The Body Shop Camomile Cleansing Balm đã được rất nhiều người chào đón, sản phẩm này ngoài tính năng của sáp tẩy trang thì còn có khả năng dưỡng ẩm rất tốt và rất dịu nhẹ, những cô nàng da nhạy cảm cũng có thể sử dụng được.

@media screen and (max-width: 760px) { .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-wrap: wrap; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf { margin-bottom: 5px; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf a { display: block; width: 100%; height: 100%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; width: calc(40.67% - 5px); } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top { display: none; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot { height: 100%; display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a { height: calc((100% - 10px) / 3); display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right { width: 59.33%; display: flex; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top { display: none; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot { height: 100%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .PhotoCMS_Caption { background-color: #ffffff; padding: 20px 0; display: none; } } @media screen and (min-width: 760px) { .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf { display: none; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; width: 66.23%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top { height: 66.13%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot { height: calc(33.87% - 10px); display: flex; flex-direction: row; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a { width: calc((100% - 10px) / 2); display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right { width: calc(33.77% - 10px); display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top { height: 32.26%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot { height: calc(67.74% - 10px); } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .PhotoCMS_Caption { background-color: #ffffff; padding: 20px 0; } }@media screen and (max-width: 760px) { .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-wrap: wrap; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .left { width: 62.26%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .left a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .left a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; width: calc(37.74% - 5px); flex-direction: column; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .top { height: 49.07%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .top a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .top a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .bot { height: calc(50.93% - 5px); } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .bot a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-direction: row-reverse; width: 100%; margin-top: 5px; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .top { width: calc(63.07% - 5px); } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .top a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .top a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .bot { width: 36.93%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .bot a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .PhotoCMS_Caption { background-color: #ffffff; display: none; } } @media screen and (min-width: 760px) { .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .left { width: 45.29%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .left a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .left a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid { width: 22.35%; display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-direction: column; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .top { height: 49.07%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .top a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .top a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .bot { height: calc(50.93% - 10px); } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .bot a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .mid .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-direction: column; width: calc(32.36% - 20px); } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .top { height: 36.97%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .top a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .top a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .bot { height: calc(63.03% - 10px); } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .bot a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-4 .right .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .PhotoCMS_Caption { background-color: #ffffff; } }@media screen and (max-width: 760px) { .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-direction: column; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .left { width: 100%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .left a { display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .left a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .right { width: 100%; display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-direction: row; margin-top: 5px; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .right a { width: calc((100% - 10px) / 3); display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .right a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode .PhotoCMS_Caption { background-color: #ffffff; } } @media screen and (min-width: 760px) { .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .left { width: 70.58%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .left a { display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .left a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .right { width: calc(29.42% - 10px); display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-direction: column; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .right a { height: calc((100% - 20px) / 3); display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-2 .right a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode .PhotoCMS_Caption { background-color: #ffffff; } }