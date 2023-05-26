Fanpage Afamily

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ

A, Theo vtv.vn
Chia sẻ

Thảm đỏ Cannes luôn là nơi bạn được chiêm ngưỡng những bộ cánh mới nhất, thời thượng nhất và rực rỡ nhất.

Như bất kỳ liên hoan nào trong 76 năm qua của Cannes, thảm đỏ luôn là nơi tập trung mọi ánh nhìn - của công chúng, của các nhiếp ảnh gia và của chính những người trong nghề. Những ngôi sao xuất hiện trên thảm đỏ vì thế cũng cố gắng tỏa sáng nhất theo cách của mình.

Và Liên hoan phim Cannes lần thứ 76 cũng vậy. Hãy cùng điểm lại một số khoảnh khắc trên thảm đỏ của Cannes năm nay và ngắm nhìn những bộ cánh mà các ngôi sao đã mang đến đây.

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 1.

Heidi Klum tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant" (The Pot-au-Feu) tranh giải. (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 2.

Ashley Graham tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 3.

Ikram Abdi Omar tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant" (The Pot-au-Feu). (Ảnh: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 4.

Winnie Harlow tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant" (The Pot-au-Feu). (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 5.

Diễn viên Scarlett Johansson chụp ảnh tại buổi chiếu phim "Asteroid City" tranh giải ở Cannes. (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 6.

Naomi Campbell tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Killers of the Flower Moon". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 7.

Diễn viên Rupert Friend và Aimee Mullins hôn nhau tại buổi chiếu phim "Asteroid City". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 8.

Thành viên Ban giám khảo Cannes Brie Larson chụp ảnh tại buổi chiếu phim "Asteroid City" tranh giải tại Cannes. (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 9.

Paola Turani tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Asteroid City" tranh giải. (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 10.

Cindy Bruna tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 11.

Amandine Petit tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 12.

Cate Blanchett tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Killers of the Flower Moon". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 13.

Salma Hayek tại buổi chiếu phim "Killers of the Flower Moon". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 14.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 15.

Urvashi Rautela tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 16.

Marta Lozano tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 17.

Kirsten Dunst tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Killers of the Flower Moon". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 18.

Rose Bertram tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "The Zone of Interest". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 19.

Natalie Portman tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "The Zone of Interest". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 20.

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "The Zone of Interest". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 21.

Karlie Kloss, người đang mang thai, tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Indiana Jones et le cadran de la destinee). (Ảnh: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 22.

Dương Tử Quỳnh tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim Firebrand (Le jeu de la reine). (Ảnh: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 23.

Aishwarya Rai tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 24.

Araya Hargate tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Kaibutsu" (Monster). (Ảnh: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ - Ảnh 25.

Viola Davis tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Kaibutsu" (Monster). REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Theo vtv.vn Copy link
Link bài gốc Lấy linkhttps://vtv.vn/van-hoa-giai-tri/phong-cach-cua-cannes-nhung-khoanh-khac-long-lay-tren-tham-do-20230526094124285.htm
Chung Thanh Phong kể chuyện làm đầm cho Phạm Băng Băng tại LHP Cannes 2023
Chia sẻ
Thích
Đọc thêm