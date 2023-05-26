Phong cách của Cannes - Những khoảnh khắc lộng lẫy trên thảm đỏ

Như bất kỳ liên hoan nào trong 76 năm qua của Cannes, thảm đỏ luôn là nơi tập trung mọi ánh nhìn - của công chúng, của các nhiếp ảnh gia và của chính những người trong nghề. Những ngôi sao xuất hiện trên thảm đỏ vì thế cũng cố gắng tỏa sáng nhất theo cách của mình.
Và Liên hoan phim Cannes lần thứ 76 cũng vậy. Hãy cùng điểm lại một số khoảnh khắc trên thảm đỏ của Cannes năm nay và ngắm nhìn những bộ cánh mà các ngôi sao đã mang đến đây.
Heidi Klum tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant" (The Pot-au-Feu) tranh giải. (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Ashley Graham tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Ikram Abdi Omar tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant" (The Pot-au-Feu). (Ảnh: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)
Winnie Harlow tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant" (The Pot-au-Feu). (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)
Diễn viên Scarlett Johansson chụp ảnh tại buổi chiếu phim "Asteroid City" tranh giải ở Cannes. (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)
Naomi Campbell tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Killers of the Flower Moon". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)
Diễn viên Rupert Friend và Aimee Mullins hôn nhau tại buổi chiếu phim "Asteroid City". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Thành viên Ban giám khảo Cannes Brie Larson chụp ảnh tại buổi chiếu phim "Asteroid City" tranh giải tại Cannes. (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Paola Turani tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Asteroid City" tranh giải. (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)
Cindy Bruna tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)
Amandine Petit tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Cate Blanchett tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Killers of the Flower Moon". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)
Salma Hayek tại buổi chiếu phim "Killers of the Flower Moon". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Urvashi Rautela tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Marta Lozano tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Club Zero". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)
Kirsten Dunst tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Killers of the Flower Moon". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Rose Bertram tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "The Zone of Interest". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Natalie Portman tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "The Zone of Interest". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "The Zone of Interest". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Karlie Kloss, người đang mang thai, tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Indiana Jones et le cadran de la destinee). (Ảnh: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)
Dương Tử Quỳnh tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim Firebrand (Le jeu de la reine). (Ảnh: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)
Aishwarya Rai tạo dáng trong buổi chiếu phim "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny". (Ảnh: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)
Araya Hargate tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Kaibutsu" (Monster). (Ảnh: REUTERS/Yara Nardi)
Viola Davis tạo dáng tại buổi chiếu phim "Kaibutsu" (Monster). REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier