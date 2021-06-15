Mỹ phẩm sale 15/6: Hời nhất là mua kem mắt vì giá giảm 50%, mặt nạ loại xịn chỉ 12k

MINH MINH, Theo Pháp luật và bạn đọc
Chia sẻ
Thích
0

Đây là những deal hời mà các nàng nên tranh thủ click mua ngay.

Mặt nạ Rainbow L'Affair Multi-Care V5 Moisture

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Rainbow L'Affair Multi-Care V5 Moisture

Serum dưỡng mắt Balance Active Formula Gold Collagen Rejuvenating Eye 

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Balance Active Formula Gold Collagen Rejuvenating Eye Serum 15ml

Kem chống nắng La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+

[Box We Buy] - [AF] La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+

Toner Some By Mi AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Some By Mi AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle Toner Some By Mi

Toner Klairs Supple Preparation Facial 

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner

Nước tẩy trang Sukin Micellar Cleansing Water

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Sukin Micellar Cleansing Water

Serum Naruko Raw Job's Tears Pore and Brightening Essence

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Naruko Raw Job’s Tears Pore and Brightening Essence

Bộ son gồm 3 thỏi LEMONADE Perfect Couple Lip - Love collection

[Box We Buy] - [AF] LEMONADE Perfect Couple Lip - Love collection

Bộ kem ngày chống lão hóa & chống nắng L'Oreal

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Kem ngày chống lão hóa & chống nắng L'Oreal
Mỹ phẩm giảm giá 15/6: Hời nhất là mua kem mắt gì giá giảm 50%, mặt nạ loại xịn chỉ 12k - Ảnh 10.

Mỹ phẩm giảm giá 15/6: Hời nhất là mua kem mắt gì giá giảm 50%, mặt nạ loại xịn chỉ 12k - Ảnh 11.

 

Theo Pháp luật và bạn đọc Copy link
Link bài gốc Lấy linkhttp://phapluatbandoc.giadinh.net.vn/
Mua chai serum có màu và mùi lạ, cô nàng này phản ánh lại với shop thì nhận được 4 chữ "Vấn đề là gì?"
Chia sẻ
Thích
Đọc thêm
Bấm để xem thêm