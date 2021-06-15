Mỹ phẩm sale 15/6: Hời nhất là mua kem mắt vì giá giảm 50%, mặt nạ loại xịn chỉ 12k

Mặt nạ Rainbow L'Affair Multi-Care V5 Moisture
[Box We Buy] - [AF] Rainbow L'Affair Multi-Care V5 Moisture
Serum dưỡng mắt Balance Active Formula Gold Collagen Rejuvenating Eye
[Box We Buy] - [AF] Balance Active Formula Gold Collagen Rejuvenating Eye Serum 15ml
Kem chống nắng La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+
[Box We Buy] - [AF] La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+
Toner Some By Mi AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle
[Box We Buy] - [AF] Some By Mi AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle Toner Some By Mi
Toner Klairs Supple Preparation Facial
[Box We Buy] - [AF] Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner
Nước tẩy trang Sukin Micellar Cleansing Water
[Box We Buy] - [AF] Sukin Micellar Cleansing Water
Serum Naruko Raw Job's Tears Pore and Brightening Essence
[Box We Buy] - [AF] Naruko Raw Job’s Tears Pore and Brightening Essence
Bộ son gồm 3 thỏi LEMONADE Perfect Couple Lip - Love collection
[Box We Buy] - [AF] LEMONADE Perfect Couple Lip - Love collection
Bộ kem ngày chống lão hóa & chống nắng L'Oreal
[Box We Buy] - [AF] Kem ngày chống lão hóa & chống nắng L'Oreal