Mỹ phẩm sale 15/6: Hời nhất là mua kem mắt vì giá giảm 50%, mặt nạ loại xịn chỉ 12k

Mặt nạ Rainbow L'Affair Multi-Care V5 Moisture

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Rainbow L'Affair Multi-Care V5 Moisture

Serum dưỡng mắt Balance Active Formula Gold Collagen Rejuvenating Eye

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Balance Active Formula Gold Collagen Rejuvenating Eye Serum 15ml

Kem chống nắng La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+

[Box We Buy] - [AF] La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+

Toner Some By Mi AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Some By Mi AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle Toner Some By Mi

Toner Klairs Supple Preparation Facial

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner

Nước tẩy trang Sukin Micellar Cleansing Water

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Sukin Micellar Cleansing Water

Serum Naruko Raw Job's Tears Pore and Brightening Essence

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Naruko Raw Job’s Tears Pore and Brightening Essence

Bộ son gồm 3 thỏi LEMONADE Perfect Couple Lip - Love collection

[Box We Buy] - [AF] LEMONADE Perfect Couple Lip - Love collection

Bộ kem ngày chống lão hóa & chống nắng L'Oreal

[Box We Buy] - [AF] Kem ngày chống lão hóa & chống nắng L'Oreal