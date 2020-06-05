Baeksang Arts Awards 2020

Baeksang Arts Awards 2020: Tiểu tam phim “Thế giới hôn nhân” trượt giải vào tay sao nữ “Itaewon Class”

Xuân Lê, Theo Nhịp Sống Việt
Các giải thưởng tại Baeksang lần thứ 56 nhìn chung đã chọn được những chủ nhân xứng đáng.

Chiều 5/6, lễ trao giải Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 lần thứ 56 đã chính thức diễn ra tại Seoul, Hàn Quốc, quy tụ hàng loạt tên tuổi đình đám trong cả hai lĩnh vực điện ảnh và truyền hình.

Trong ba lễ trao giải danh giá nhất xứ Hàn, chỉ có Baeksang là giải thưởng có hạng mục dành cho cả hai điện ảnh và truyền hình, chính vì thế đông đảo khán giả yêu thích phim Hàn nói chung đều đặc biệt quan tâm đến giải thưởng này.

Vì tình hình dịch bệnh phức tạp nên chương trình diễn ra khá nhanh, tuy nhiên lễ trao giải năm nay vẫn vô cùng hấp dẫn khi có rất nhiều bộ phim xuất sắc góp mặt trong danh sách đề cử.

Ở hạng mục Nữ diễn viên mới xuất sắc nhất, Kim Da Mi và Han So Hee là 2 cái tên gây được nhiều chú ý nhất với độ hút truyền thông cao, cùng hình tượng trong phim gai góc. Kết quả, mặc dù đã có màn thể hiện xuất sắc trong Thế giới hôn nhân, thế nhưng Han So Hee đã vuột mất giải thưởng này về tay Kim Da Mi với Itaewon Class.

Kết quả Baeksang Arts Awards 2020: &quot;Điên nữ&quot; Kim Da Mi vượt mặt &quot;Tiểu tam&quot; Han So Hee, bật khóc nức nở khi giành giải - Ảnh 1.

Kim Da Mi nghẹn ngào khi giành được giải thưởng Nữ diễn viên mới xuất sắc nhất.

Bên cạnh đó, hạng mục Nam diễn viên mới xuất sắc nhất, Ahn Hyo Seop cũng đã giành chiến thắng trước nam diễn viên Ahn Bo Hyun vừa gây chú ý trong Itaewon Class.

Kết quả Baeksang Arts Awards 2020: &quot;Điên nữ&quot; Kim Da Mi vượt mặt &quot;Tiểu tam&quot; Han So Hee, bật khóc nức nở khi giành giải - Ảnh 2.

Ahn Bo Hyun.

Kết quả Baeksang Arts Awards 2020: &quot;Điên nữ&quot; Kim Da Mi vượt mặt &quot;Tiểu tam&quot; Han So Hee, bật khóc nức nở khi giành giải - Ảnh 3.

Seo Ji Hye chiến thắng giải thưởng Biểu tượng thời trang Bazaar.

Dưới đây là danh sách đề cử Baeksang Arts Awards 2020, tên người chiến thắng được bôi đen:

- Phim hay nhất

When Camellia Blooms

Crash Landing on You

Stove League

Kingdom 2

Hyena

- Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

Kang Ha Neul (When Camellia Blooms)

Hyun Bin (Crash Landing on You)

Nam Goong Min (Stove League)

Park Seo Joon (Itaewon Class)

Joo Ji Hoon (Hyena)

- Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

Gong Hyo Jin (When Camellia Blooms)

Kim Hye Soo (Hyena)

Kim Hee Ae (The World of the Married)

Son Ye Jin (Crash Landing on You)

Lee Ji Eun/IU (Hotel Del Luna)

- Nữ diễn viên mới xuất sắc nhất:

Kim Da Mi (Itaewon Class)

Jeon Mi Do (Hospital Playlist)

Jeon Yeo Bin (Be Melodramatic)

Jung Ji So (The Cursed)

Han So Hee (The World of the Married)

- Nam diễn viên mới xuất sắc nhất:

Kim Kang Hoon (When Camellia Blooms)

Ahn Bo Hyun (Itaewon Class)

Ahn Hyo Seop (Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim 2)

Ong Seung Woo (At Eighteen)

Lee Jae Wook (Extraordinary You)

- Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Kwon Nara (Itaewon Class)

Kim Sun Young (Crash Landing on You)

Seo Ji Hye (Crash Landing on You)

Son Dam Bi (When Camellia Blooms)

Yum Hye Ran (When Camellia Blooms)

- Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Kim Young Min (The World of the Married)

Yang Kyung Won (Crash Landing on You)

Oh Jung Se (When Camellia Blooms)

Yoo Jae Myung (Itaewon Class)

Jeon Seok Ho (Hyena)

- Giải Bazaar Icon: Seo Ji Hye

Mảng điện ảnh:

- Phim hay nhất

Parasite

The Man Standing Next

House of Hummingbird

Exit

Kim Ji Young: Born 1982

- Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

Song Kang Ho (Parasite)

Lee Byung Hun (The Man Standing Next)

Lee Je Hoon (Time to Hunt)

Jo Jung Seok (Exit)

Han Suk Kyu (Forbidden Dream)

- Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

Kim So Jin (Another Child)

Kim Hee Ae (Moonlit Winter)

Jeon Do Yeon (Birthday)

Jung Yu Mi (Kim Ji Young: Born 1982)

Jo Yeo Jeong (Parasite)

- Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Kim Young Min (Lucky Chan Sil)

Park Myung Hoon (Parasite)

Woo Hyun Joo (The Divine Move)

Lee Kwang Soo (Inseparable Bros)

Lee Hee Joon (The Man Standing Next Door)

- Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Kim Guk Hee (Tune in for Love)

Kim Mi Kyung (Kim Ji Young: Born 1982)

Kim Sae Byuk (House of Hummingbird)

Park So Dam (Parasite)

Lee Jung Eun (Parasite)

