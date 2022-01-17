13 câu chúc Tết bằng tiếng Anh sang-xịn-mịn bỏ túi, khỏi phải đau đầu suy nghĩ và thoải mái "enjoy cái moment" xuân về

Dù bạn có một vốn từ ít ỏi và không tự tin khi giao tiếp, đừng lo, 13 câu chúc Tết bằng tiếng Anh này sẽ giúp bạn dễ dàng "enjoy cái moment" Tết đến xuân về.

Mới đây, giọng ca đầy thị phi "Anh ơi ở lại" bị netizen bắt lỗi khi sử dụng ngoại ngữ trong một chiếc story up trên mạng xã hội. Sau ồn ào đi du học Mỹ 3 tháng, tấm ảnh được chia sẻ trên Instagram, Chi Pu đã viết: "Yes this is me staying home all day cleaning 100 boxs of stuffs. Me getting crazy soon". Tạm dịch là "Đây là tôi khi ở nhà cả ngày để dọn dẹp cả trăm hộp đồ. Tôi sắp phát điên rồi."

"Box" ở dạng số nhiều được thêm "es" còn "stuff" là danh từ không đếm được nên không thể thêm "s" vào sau. Bởi vậy, nhiều người tỏ ra không hiểu được ngữ pháp mà Chi Pu ứng dụng được học ở chỗ nào. Mặc dù, chuyện thực hành tiếng Anh sai rồi sửa là chuyện cơm bữa. Một số người học lâu năm nhiều khi còn mắc lỗi, đừng nói đến việc giọng ca "Anh ơi ở lại" du học mới có 3 tháng. 

Tết Nguyên Đán đã sắp đến gần, những câu chúc Tết bằng tiếng Anh được nhiều người thích thú sử dụng nhắn gửi cho người thương, bạn bè. Không cần phải du học Mỹ trong 3 tháng, bạn hoàn toàn có thể sử dụng những mâu câu này mà không sợ sai ngữ pháp. 

1. Happy New Year!

2. Hope the days ahead are filled with immense joy and prosperity. Happy Lunar New Year!

3. Happy New Year, I wish you good health and lasting prosperity, Happy Lunar New Year!

4. Braiding to jubilantly poetry open, ssociates, spring about pen boisterousness blossom, ogled begin a new-year writing perfume hand-basket is new, all home warm the beginning of the year wish. 

 5. Everything starts a new with the New Year coming. May your New Year be filled with the happiest things and your days with the brightest promise. 

6. Today 3 people ask me about you. I gave them your details and contact. They’ll be finding you soon. Their names are Happiness, Wealth and Love. Happy New Year! 

7. I wish in this New Year God gives you

12 month of happiness

52 weeks of fun

365 days success

8760 hours good health

52600 minutes good luck,

3153600 seconds of joy... and that's all!

8. Wishing you a New Year filled with new hope, new joy and new beginnings.

9. May the New Year bring to you warmth of love, and a light to guide your path towards a positive destination.

10. Wishing you love, luck and longevity in the New Year! 

11. May you enjoy both longevity and blessing. 

  12. Let my deep wishes always surround the wonderful journey of your life. I hope in the coming year you will have a good health and smooth sailing life.

 13. May all your New Year wishes come true. 

